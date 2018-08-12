Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Orchestra approves 3-year contract with Ohio musicians
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 12, 2018 11:13 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 12, 2018 at 11:40 am EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Symphony has announced a new contract with its 47 musicians taking effect next month.
The three-year collective-bargaining agreement provides a 3 per cent raise for musicians. It also adds additional weeks of paid work to the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, resulting in 28 weeks of guaranteed work for compensation by the third year.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the deal continues peaceful labour relations between the orchestra and musicians dating to a 2008 strike.
The agreement additionally extends access to employer group-health insurance over three years, continuing a benefit put in place in April.
The symphony’s 2018-19 season begins Sept. 21 with “In Full Splendor: Opening Night at the Symphony,” featuring pieces inspired by the Disney film “Fantasia.”
