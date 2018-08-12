Olympian Emily Batty finishes third at lone Canadian stop on World Cup tour

MONT SAINTE-ANNE, Qc – Canadian Olympian Emily Batty has added another World Cup top-five podium finish to her list of accomplishments.

Batty came third Sunday on the 23.8-kilometre course at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., the lone Canadian stop on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup tour.

The 30-year-old from Brooklin, Ont., crossed the line in a time of one hour 31 minutes 19 seconds, a little over two minutes behind winner Jolanda Neff (1:29:27) of Switzerland.

Norway’s Annika Langvad (1:31:19) was second while Yana Belomoina (1:32:26) of Ukraine and Dutch rider Anne Tauber (1:33:27) rounded out the podium in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Batty now has four straight World Cup podium finishes — including a silver in Italy, fourth-place finish in the Czech Republic and third in Andorra — and has finished top-five 15 times in her career.

Canadian Haley Smith (1:34:37) finished in eighth spot, followed by fellow Canuck Catharine Pendrel (1:39:14) in 11th.