No winning ticket for Saturday night's $12.7 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Aug 12, 2018 at 8:00 am EDT

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $12.7 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 15 will be approximately $20 million.

