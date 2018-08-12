Son charged with murder in the death of his father at Gravenhurst cottage

Provincial police say they have charged a 30-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of his father.
Police say the death was the result of a violent altercation at a cottage in Gravenhurst, about 150 kilometres north of Toronto.
They say they responded to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Upon their arrival, they say they found 67-year-old John Kehl of Brampton, dead at the scene.
His son, Adam Kehl from British Columbia, has been charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a dead body and assault.
Kehl will appear in court in Bracebridge on Monday.
