Man suffer life-threatening injuries in stabbing near Agincourt Mall

Toronto police are investigating after a stabbing in an LCBO at Agincourt Mall. CITYNEWS/John Hanley

Toronto police say a man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed near the Agincourt Mall.

Officers were called to the scene by an LCBO employee near Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim was found outside the liquor store.

Police say the man suffered life-threatening lower body stab wounds.

No word on any suspects at this point.

Police continue to investigate.

 

