Brooks Koepka becomes 5th player to win PGA Championship, U.S. Open in same year

Adam Scott, of Australia, catches his putter on the first green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ST. LOUIS – Brooks Koepka has become the fifth player in history to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year.

The 28-year-old American finished ahead of second-placed Tiger Woods after the closing round at the Bellerive Country Club in the last major of the year on Sunday.

Details to follow.

