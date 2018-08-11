Loading articles...

Woman, 33, suffers serious injuries in Brampton stabbing

Last Updated Aug 11, 2018 at 8:36 am EDT

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A 33-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a stabbing in Brampton.

Peel Paramedics say they were called to a building on Knightsbridge Road in the area of Clark Boulevard and Bramalea Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Adam Mussaji

People are taking laws in their hands in Brampton. Everyday there is one or the other SAD Story happening. No Good.

August 11, 2018 at 7:57 am
ThatsIt

Chill out Brampton!!!!

August 11, 2018 at 8:25 am
