Suspect in custody following early morning Etobicoke stabbing

One person is in custody following an early morning stabbing in south Etobicoke.

Toronto police say they were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West near Thirty Second Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say the victim’s injuries are serious but he is expected to survive. No word on the age or gender of the victim.

Investigators say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

