Slumping Toronto Blue Jays lose second straight against Tampa Bay Rays

Last Updated Aug 11, 2018 at 8:40 pm EDT

Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin, right, is tagged out at second base by Tampa Bay Rays' Joey Wendle during the seventh inning of MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, August 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

TORONTO – Kevin Kiermaier capitalized on a Kevin Pillar error in the second inning and later scored as the Tampa Bay Rays hung on to edge the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday.

The Rays (60-57) have now won three straight and four of five while improving to 7-1 against the Blue Jays this season.

The reeling Jays (52-64) have just one win in their last six games.

Blue Jays starter Sam Gaviglio (2-5) allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings. Gaviglio has not won since May 25. In 14 starts since, he is 0-5 while the team is 5-9 during that span.

Diego Castillo (3-2) allowed one hit while striking out two and walking one over 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Sergio Romo pitched a clean ninth inning for his 15th save of the season.

Mallex Smith got Tampa on the board in the first, leading off with a double and later scoring on a Joey Wendle ground-rule double.

Kiermaier led off the second with a single and advanced to second on the Pillar error. The Tampa Bay centre fielder then stole third, and later scored on a Willy Adames groundout.

Blue Jays third baseman Yangervis Solarte left the game in the second inning with a right oblique injury after an awkward swing on Ryne Stanek’s 2-2 pitch. The team announced Solarte would undergo further tests while Richard Urena replaced him at third base.

Aledmys Diaz got Toronto on the board in the fifth, taking Jaime Schultz’s 2-0 pitch out of the park for his 15th home run of the season.

Tampa restored its two-run lead in the ninth when Adames scored on an single from Jesus Sucre.

Notes: Marcus Stroman (blister) will make his scheduled start against the Rays on Sunday despite leaving Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox due to injury. … Tampa will counter with RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-2, 4.14). … Announced attendance at the Rogers Centre on Saturday was 38,797.

