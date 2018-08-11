Scores and Schedule

Friday’s Games
CFL
Winnipeg 29 Hamilton 23
—
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 0
Boston 19 Baltimore 12
Texas 12 N.Y. Yankees 7
Detroit 5 Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 1 Cleveland 0
Seattle 5 Houston 2
L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 3
National League
Chicago Cubs 3 Washington 2
Cincinnati 3 Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 2
Atlanta 10 Milwaukee 1
Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
San Diego 2 Philadelphia 0
San Francisco 13 Pittsburgh 10
Interleague
St. Louis 7 Kansas City 0
—
Saturday’s Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Montreal at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
—
MLB
American League
Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Hutchison 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 5-9) at Detroit (Liriano 3-6), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bauer 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Houston (Morton 12-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-7), 9:07 p.m.
National League
Washington (Roark 6-12) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Miami (Straily 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Colorado (Freeland 10-7), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at San Diego (Lockett 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Interleague
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.
—
Major League Soccer
Houston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.
—