Scores and Schedule

Last Updated Aug 11, 2018 at 2:40 am EDT

Friday’s Games

CFL

Winnipeg 29 Hamilton 23

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 0

Boston 19 Baltimore 12

Texas 12 N.Y. Yankees 7

Detroit 5 Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 1 Cleveland 0

Seattle 5 Houston 2

L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 3 Washington 2

Cincinnati 3 Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 2

Atlanta 10 Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

San Diego 2 Philadelphia 0

San Francisco 13 Pittsburgh 10

Interleague

St. Louis 7 Kansas City 0

Saturday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Montreal at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Hutchison 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 5-9) at Detroit (Liriano 3-6), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bauer 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-2) at Houston (Morton 12-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-7), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Washington (Roark 6-12) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-4), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 1-2) at Miami (Straily 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Colorado (Freeland 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at San Diego (Lockett 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 9-8) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at Kansas City (Duffy 7-10), 7:15 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Houston at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 11 p.m.

