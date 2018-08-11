Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Aug 11, 2018 at 6:20 am EDT

TORONTO – No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on August 17 will grow to approximately $16 million.

