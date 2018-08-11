Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man charged with attempted murder in Mississauga stabbing
by News Staff
Posted Aug 11, 2018 3:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 11, 2018 at 3:41 pm EDT
A Peel regional police cruiser parked outside a peel region police station. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
Peel police say 27-year-old man has been charged after an altercation in Mississauga.
Officers say they were called to a home in the area of Windsor Hill Boulevard and Cinnamon Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators say a 23-year-old man became involved in an altercation with the 27-year-old suspect. The accused then pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre where he is in stable condition.
Gibril Salyeh Luvengani of Mississauga is facing one count of attempted murder.
He appeared in court earlier Saturday.
This was the second stabbing overnight in Mississauga. A 24-year-old was killed after an altercation with two suspects. No charges have been laid at this time in the incident.
