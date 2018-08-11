Gilbert's late grand slam lifts Canada over Puerto Rico 10-4 at softball worlds

CHIBA, Japan – Jennifer Richelle Gilbert had three hits — including a grand slam — and drove in five runs to lead Canada past Puerto Rico 10-4 on Saturday in the playoffs of the women’s softball world championship.

Gilbert hit her home run with the bases loaded to cap off a five-run seventh inning for the Canadians.

Canada faces Australia later Saturday.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded an Olympic spot. If Japan wins, the second-place finisher will be granted the Olympic spot because Japan has an automatic berth as host.

Softball and baseball were dropped from the Olympic program after the 2008 Beijing Games but have been restored for 2020.