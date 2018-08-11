Loading articles...

Friday's Games

Last Updated Aug 11, 2018 at 2:40 am EDT

CFL

Winnipeg 29 Hamilton 23

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 0

Boston 19 Baltimore 12

Texas 12 N.Y. Yankees 7

Detroit 5 Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 1 Cleveland 0

Seattle 5 Houston 2

L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 3

National League

Chicago Cubs 3 Washington 2

Cincinnati 3 Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 2

Atlanta 10 Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

San Diego 2 Philadelphia 0

San Francisco 13 Pittsburgh 10

Interleague

St. Louis 7 Kansas City 0

