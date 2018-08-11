Father of 3 identified as third victim in Fredericton shooting

A family member has identified one of the two civilians killed in a shooting in Fredericton that also claimed the lives of two police officers as 42-year-old Donnie Robichaud.

Sean Callahan says his cousin was a father of three.

The other victims were Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns and a woman whose identity has not yet been publicly confirmed.

Costello, 45, was a 20-year police veteran with four children, while Burns, 43, had been an officer for two years and was married with three children.

Police say they have a 48-year-old Fredericton man in custody who was being treated for serious injuries.

A local hospital was also treating “multiple victims,” but police wouldn’t say how many people were injured in the incident in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Callahan says Robichaud was a loving father and friend who played bass and sang in a few local bands, worked in autobody shops, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and was the kind of guy who was always there to lend a hand.

“The guy was so likable, like I don’t think he had anybody that hated him, and Donnie, if he even hated you, he’d still give you the shirt off his back – he would help you out,” he says.

A vigil for the shooting victims was held Friday evening, where more than 100 mourners packed into St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church.

Across Canada many police forces lowered their flags to half-mast, while political leaders of every stripe offered their condolences.