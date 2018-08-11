Brampton man dies following stabbing in Mississauga

A 23-year-old Brampton man is dead following a stabbing in Mississauga on Friday night.

Peel Regional Police and the tactical unit were called to the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Hurontario Street around 8 p.m.

Police say three parties were involved in some sort of altercation with one person being stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Police indicated last night that one man had been taken into custody.

Investigators are asking for anyone with any information to come forward.