Blue Jays prospect Guerrero Jr. hits home run for fourth consecutive game

Last Updated Aug 11, 2018 at 10:00 pm EDT

Buffalo Bisons third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) pops out during sixth inning baseball action against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Buffalo on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to feast on minor-league pitching.

The top prospect in baseball hit a home run for the fourth consecutive game for the Buffalo Bisons — the Toronto Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate — Saturday in a 6-3 loss against the Toledo Mud Hens.

The 19-year-old Guerrero went 2-for-4 and is now batting .441 in 11 games with Buffalo since being called up from double-A New Hampshire.

Guerrero can tie a Buffalo franchise record if he hits a home run for a fifth consecutive game Sunday. Four previous Bisons have accomplished the feat.

The Saturday shot was his first to the opposite field as Guerrero cleared the right-field fence in the fourth.

Before the game, Guerrero posed for a picture with the top NHL prospect — Buffalo Sabres No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin, who threw out the first pitch.

