5 people injured in incident involving plane at Abbotsford Airport

Five people have been sent to hospital in British Columbia after an “incident” Saturday evening at the Abbotsford International Airport.
The Abbotsford International Airshow says in a Facebook post that the incident happened after the show and involved a passenger flight.
It says the aircraft was operated by a museum, offering member flights.
The Abbotsford Airshow did not provide many details, other to say the aircraft “experienced difficulties on the airfield.”
It says emergency resources were already on the field and responded immediately.
#Abbotsford emergency services are on scene at @yxxairport for a plane crash involving a 1930’s era biplane on scene which occurred shortly after the @AbbyAirshow had ended. Five on board with various injuries were transported to area hospitals. Airport expected to be open @ 9pm