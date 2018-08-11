2 people injured after possible drive-by shooting in North York

Toronto police say two people have been injured following a possible drive-by shooting in North York.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue around 5 p.m.

Shortly after, two victims with gunshot wounds walked into North York General hospital. There is no word on the severity of their injuries.

Police say over 20 gunshots were heard in the area and a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene.

Vehicles in the area were damaged and shell casings were found.

Officers are currently investigating the scene.