Worker injured at home under construction in Vaughan

Police on scene after a construction worker was injured in Vaughan on Aug. 10, 2018. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A construction worker has been rushed to hospital after an incident in Vaughan.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a home under construction on Ridgepoint Road, in the area of Kirby Road and Kipling Avenue, on Friday morning.

The worker was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There has been no confirmation on how the man was injured but police say it’s possible he fell.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

