Water rescue underway at Woodbine Beach

Last Updated Aug 10, 2018 at 4:01 pm EDT

A rescue is underway after at least three people were reported to be in distress in the waters of Woodbine Beach on Friday afternoon.

Lifeguards at the beach called for help shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police said a man and woman were out of the water, and crews continued to search for at least one more person.

A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter was brought in to help with the rescue.

Toronto Fire said it had dispatched seven trucks and Chief Matthew Pegg would be attending the scene.

Police tape marks off an area of Woodbine Beach in Toronto during a water rescue on Aug. 10, 2018. CITYNEWS/John Hanley
