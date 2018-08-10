Water rescue underway at Woodbine Beach

A rescue is underway after at least three people were reported to be in distress in the waters of Woodbine Beach on Friday afternoon.

Lifeguards at the beach called for help shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police said a man and woman were out of the water, and crews continued to search for at least one more person.

A Canadian Coast Guard helicopter was brought in to help with the rescue.

Coast guard helicopter has arrived and divers are in the water at Woodbine Beach, where a rescue operation is underway. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/as5i3jYVBM — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) August 10, 2018

Toronto Fire said it had dispatched seven trucks and Chief Matthew Pegg would be attending the scene.

More to come