Turkey's currency nosedives on economic concerns, US dispute

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses supporters at his Black Sea hometown, Guneysu, Turkey, early Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Turkey's Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak will reveal a " new economic model " as the Turkish Lira has lost more than 30 percent of its value since the start of the year.(Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)
ANKARA, Turkey – The Turkish currency has plunged to an all-time low amid concerns over the president’s economies policies persisted and as a dispute with the United States showed no sign of subsiding.
The lira hit a record low of 6.24 per dollar on Friday, before recovering to 5.94, down 7 per cent on the day. The currency has fallen 66 per cent since the start of the year.
High level meetings in Washington between U.S. and Turkish officials over a detained American pastor ended this week without an apparent resolution. Washington imposed financial sanctions on two Turkish ministers and warned of additional measures.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday portrayed the currency drop as a “campaign” to harm Turkey.
He said: “If they have their dollar, we have the people, we have Allah.”