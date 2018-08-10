TO Strong sign now graces Humber Bay Shores

After a harsh winter forced artists to dismantle their heavily-photographed work, the driftwood sign at Humber Bay Shores has been reborn with a powerful message.

This week a new sign was erected with the words “TO Strong.”

This comes as preparations are wrapping up for this weekend’s Taste of the Danforth, which will come with mixed emotions after the mass shooting last month that took the life of Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, and wounded 13 others.

#TOStrong was one of a handful of trending hashtags following this recent tragedy. It was used on social media after the van attack in North York in April that killed 10 people, most of whom were women, and injured 15 others.

The new sign replaces the previous work by local artists Thelia Sanders-Shelton and Julie Ryan who had recreated the now iconic Toronto sign that graces the front of Nathan Phillips Square.

There has been no word on who the artist is behind this recent work.