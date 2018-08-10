Loading articles...

Thursday's Games

Last Updated Aug 10, 2018 at 3:20 am EDT

Thursday’s Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

British Columbia 31, Edmonton 23

MLB

American League

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Boston 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle 8, Houston 6

National League

Washington 6, Atlanta 3

San Diego 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 5

Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 5

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies