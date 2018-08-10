Loading articles...

News Alert: four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody

Last Updated Aug 10, 2018 at 9:00 am EDT

FREDERICTON – Fredericton police say at least four people have died in a shooting, and one suspect is in custody.

Police said on Twitter that the “incident is ongoing,” and confirmed at least four people have died.

They say one suspect is in custody.

More to come.

