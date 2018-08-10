Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough hit and run

Toronto police say a motorcyclist has been killed after a hit and run in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the scene at Bellamy Road and Brimorton Drive around 9 p.m. on Friday night.

Initial reports from police say citizens preformed CPR on the motorcyclist.

Paramedics arrived and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver of the car fled the scene.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as traffic services investigate the collision.