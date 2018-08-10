Mixed emotions on the Danforth as street festival starts Friday

The mood on the Danforth will be one of mixed emotions as the Taste of the Danforth starts Friday, less than three weeks after a deadly shooting.

On July 22, a gunman opened fire in the neighbourhood killing Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, and wounding 13 others.

It will be a delicate balance of paying respect and a time to celebrate one of the city’s street festivals.

The festival starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and continues until Sunday.

Meanwhile, the memorial that graced the area of Logan and Danforth avenues to remember those shot has been moved to nearby St. Barnabas church, to make way for the event. It will remain there until a more permanent spot is chosen.

Early today Toronto Parks and Rec crew carefully moved #Danforth shooting memorial from Alexander the Great Parkette to nearby St. Barnabas Church. Memorial will remain through Taste of the Danforth festival. pic.twitter.com/GOGfA0BGrt — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) August 10, 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mayor John Tory will be among those who are expected to attend the opening ceremony at 8 p.m.

The Taste of the Danforth is expected to draw more than 1.5 million people this year. It will be an extra special one this year, with celebrations planned to help give the local community a boost.

A benefit concert is being held at the Danforth Music Hall on Saturday night, in support of the victims of the deadly shooting. Some of the performers include Billy Talent and City & Colour. The concert starts at 7 p.m., with proceeds supporting the Toronto Strong fund.