Good Samaritan rescues baby from Hamilton rooftop

Police in Hamilton are commending a “quick thinking witness” after a young child was seen standing on the second-floor roof of a home.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of King Street East and Tisdale Street South on Wednesday afternoon after the child, wearing only a diaper, was spotted in the potentially life-threatening situation.

According to police, someone in the area saw the child and sprang into action, racing inside the home and bringing the child through the window to safety.

An investigation found the child had been in his bedroom napping and then squeezed out of the window onto the roof.

Hamilton police are not investigating it as a criminal act but are reminding parents to make sure windows and doorways are secure to avoid things like this from happening in the future.