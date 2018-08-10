Man stabbed inside Etobicoke apartment building

One person is in hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing inside an apartment building in Etobicoke on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Dixon Road, near Islington Avenue, around 1:30 a.m.

Paramedics said the male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

There has been no word on what prompted the altercation.

A suspect was taken into custody a short time later.