Brampton man, 23, charged with murdering father of 4

Police have charged a 23-year-old with the murder of a Brampton man in the spring.

On April 8, police were called to Middleton Way, near MacKay Street North and Bovaird Drive East, where they found a man with obvious injuries.

Valentino Pauletto, a 46-year-old father of four, died at the scene.

Police have not yet released the cause of death.

The same day, investigators arrested John Albert Lopez, a 36-year-old man of no fixed address, and charged him with accessory after the fact to murder.

On Thursday, police arrested a second man, 23-year-old Colin Sookram of Brampton, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Sookram was due in court on Friday.

“(Pauletto) will be remembered for his love of fishing, riding his dirt bike, but most especially for his love of his family,” the victim’s obituary read.