AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Argentina’s Senate rejected a bill that would have legalized abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, a defeat for a grassroots movement that came closer than ever to decriminalizing the procedure in the homeland of Pope Francis.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro escaped what his government says was an attempt to kill the socialist leader with explosive-laden drones as he spoke to hundreds of soldiers in an event broadcast live on television.

Ivan Duque, who at 42 is the youngest president ever elected in Colombia, assumed the post promising to “make corrections” to a peace accord with leftist rebels that has divided the country and to crack down on lingering armed groups still roaming the countryside.

In Mexico, 12-year-old Carlos Santamaria Diaz began classes for an undergraduate degree in biomedical physics at the country’s National Autonomous University, the youngest such student in its roughly century-long history.

The Altiplano Zoo in the central Mexico city of Tlaxcala showed off two new white lion cubs, a rare species that it is breeding in hopes of eventually establishing a sanctuary featuring the animals.

The Argentine activist group Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayor announced that DNA tests have determined the identity of a 128th person who was taken from his mother as a baby during the military dictatorship,

Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk.

