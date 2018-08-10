Albania: Police seek 24-year-old in slaying of 8 relatives

TIRANA, Albania – Police in Albania say a 24-year-old man shot and killed eight relatives for reasons that still are unknown.

Police said Friday that the suspect in the slayings, who was identified as Ridvan Zykaj, fled and remained at large after the slayings in a village 90 kilometres (55 miles) south of the Albanian capital, Tirana.

They said the eight victims were Zykaj’s great-uncle, the great-uncle’s wife and two sons, and other members of their extended family.

Officers are searching for Zykaj and released a photograph of him, appealing to the public for information and warning he was considered dangerous and should be avoided if seen.