Wednesday's Games

Last Updated Aug 9, 2018 at 2:40 am EDT

MLB

American League

Texas 11 Seattle 7

L.A. Angels 6 Detroit 0

Boston 10 Toronto 5

Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 3

National League

N.Y. Mets 8 Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4 Colorado 3

Arizona 6 Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 8 Washington 3

St. Louis 7 Miami 1

Milwaukee 8 San Diego 4

Interleague

Kansas City 9 Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

