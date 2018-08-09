Rivard breaks own world record to open Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships

CAIRNS, Australia – Canadian swimming star Aurelie Rivard broke her own world record in the women’s S10 400-metre freestyle Thursday at the Pan Pacific Para-Swimming Championships.

The 22-year-old from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won the first final of the competition in four minutes 29.27 seconds, lowering her previous world standard of 4:29.96 set at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

“I was pleasantly surprised to break a world record because, mentally, I wasn’t really prepared for that,” Rivard said. “It was a near-perfect race and I’m really happy with the result, especially technically speaking.”

Angela Marina of Cambridge, Ont., won gold in the S14 200 freestyle in Canadian-record time of 2:16.70 to add to Canada’s opening-day medal haul of five gold and two silver medals.

Justine Morrier of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu (SB14), Katarina Roxon of Kippens, N.L. (SB8) and Tess Routliffe of Caledon, Ont. (SB7) won gold in their categories in the women’s 100 breaststroke.

Canada’s other medals came in the men’s 400 freestyle, with Philippe Vachon of Blainville, Que., (S8) and Alec Elliot of Kitchener, Ont., (S10) capturing silver in their categories.