Loading articles...

Police investigate after human remains discovered near Marineland

Niagara Regional Police investigating after human remains found near Marineland. TWITTER/KellyBotelho

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after human remains were found in a small wooded area near Marineland.

Police say the remains were located near McLeod Road and Stanley Avenue in Niagara Falls around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police have not indicated if foul play was involved.

The coroner’s office has been called in.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies