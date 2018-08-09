Tory staffers continue to use applause to drown out reporters’ questions

Ontario government staffers — paid for by taxpayers — continue to applaud loudly at the end of news conferences, apparently to drown out reporters’ questions.

During an announcement Thursday about new funding to fight gun violence in Toronto, several government workers stood among reporters and “clapped out” those who were there to ask questions as Premier Doug Ford and Attorney General Caroline Mulroney walked away.

Reporters were only allowed four questions, plus one clarification, about the $25-million initiative.

Spokesman Simon Jefferies refused to talk to reporters about the constraints, saying “I’m not scrumming on this,” as he walked out of the room.

Most of the staffers hurried away and wouldn’t say if they had been instructed to applaud during the event and who had ordered them to be there.

But when asked if they were being paid to attend, one staffer said “yes.”

Mulroney said she and Ford simply needed to get back to the house for question period.

“The premier was there,” she said. “He addressed the questions that were put to him and then we rushed back obviously to get to question period where the premier is there for the entire hour taking questions from the opposition.

“So you know this is an open and transparent government … Actually he took his time answering the questions, trying to give as fulsome (an) answer as possible.”

She said she didn’t notice the staffers applauding and maintained neither she nor anyone else had told them to applaud.

“To be honest, I … couldn’t see past the press so I didn’t see anything,” she said. “My staffers were with me as they are with me when I, you know, participate in press conferences.

“There are no instructions as far as I know … if they want to clap, they can clap.”