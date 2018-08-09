Loading articles...

No charges laid in death of three-year-old Toronto girl hit by pickup truck

Pinery Provincial Park sign is seen near Grand Bend, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Provincial police say charges will not be laid after a three-year-old girl was struck and killed by a pickup truck at a provincial park in Bosanquet, Ont.

They say that over the long weekend, a 39-year-old man from Toronto was trying to make a U-turn when he struck the girl in Pinery Provincial Park.

Police say they will not release the identities of the driver or the girl.

Bystanders attempted to help the girl until ambulance arrived, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they have concluded their investigation and found no grounds to charge the driver.

Barry M.J. Stone

I’m sure the driver will be haunted by what happened for the rest of his life.
I know I would be.

August 09, 2018 at 4:49 pm
Alpha_Mora

Three year old can be unpredictable and dart in front of a moving vehicle in a split second. I feel it for both, the driver and the family of the deceased child. RIP.

August 09, 2018 at 5:11 pm
