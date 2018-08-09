Long jumper Echevarria, hurdler Harrison lead NACAC international field

TORONTO – The NACAC Championships will feature athletes from 28 countries in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, including 22 athletes who are ranked in the top five in the world, and four who are world leaders. Here are five international and five Canadian athletes to watch at the meet that runs Friday through Sunday at Varsity Stadium:

International:

Juan Miguel Echevarría, long jump

The 19-year-old Cuban soared 8.68 metres to top the world rankings this year. Even more impressive, he recorded a jump of 8.83 that was slightly wind-aided and so can’t count for records. But it proved he’s flirting with the world record of 8.95 set in 1991 by Mike Powell.

—

Fedrick Dacres, discus

The 24-year-old Jamaican sensation leads the world rankings with a throw of 69.67 metres, set in June at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm.

—

Kendra Harrison, 100-metre hurdles

The 25-year-old American is the world leader in women’s hurdles this season with a time of 12.36 seconds, set at the recent Muller Anniversary Games in London. Harrison holds the world record in the event of 12.20.

—

Sandi Morris, pole vault

The American vaulter won the world indoor championships this past winter in Birmingham, England, and is the reigning world outdoor silver medallist. Her season’s best vault of 4.88 metres ranks her third in the world.

—

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 100 metres

The 31-year-old from Jamaica won gold in the 100 metres at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and is a seven-time world champion. The five-foot sprinter, who’s nicknamed “Pocket Rocket,” is racing a year after giving birth to son Zyon.

Canadian:

Aaron Brown, 200 & 4×100 relay

The 26-year-old from Toronto has taken up the mantle of Canada’s fastest man this season with Andre De Grasse sidelined with injury. Brown is enjoying a breakout season, dipping under the 20-second barrier in the 200 metres for the first time.

—

Justyn Knight, 5,000 metres

The 22-year-old from Markham, Ont., recently capped a successful college career and turned pro, signing a deal with Reebok. Knight was ninth in the 5,000 in his world championship debut last summer. It marked the first time two Canadians — Mohammed Ahmed was sixth — had raced in a world 5K final.

—

Brandon McBride, 800 metres

The 24-year-old from Windsor, Ont., broke Gary Reed’s Canadian record in the 800 metres at last month’s Diamond League meet in Monaco. Marco Arop, a 19-year-old from Edmonton, could push McBride in a thrilling matchup. Arop led wire-to-wire to beat McBride at the Canadian championships early last month.

—

Shawn Barber, pole vault

After a couple of roller-coaster seasons, Barber is vaulting among the world’s best once again. Barber won gold at the 2015 world championships, but was 10th at the Rio Olympics a year later, and eighth at last summer’s worlds. His season’s best of 5.92 ranks him fifth in the world, and is just shy of his personal best (5.92 set in 2015).

—

Lindsey Butterworth, 800 metres

The middle-distance runner from North Vancouver, B.C., is looking to join Canada’s two-minute club. Led by Canadian record-holder Melissa Bishop, just five women have ever dipped under the two-minute mark in the 800. She ran 2:00.87 to win the Canadian championships last month.