Julia Roberts, reboots and diversity part of new TV season

Christoph Sanders, from left, Jonathan Adams, Jordan Masterson, Amanda Fuller, Nancy Travis, Tim Allen, executive producer/showrunner/writer Kevin Abbott, executive producer Becky Clements and executive producer/writer Matt Berry participate in the "Last Man Standing" panel during the Fox Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Broadcasters, cable channel and streamlining platforms paraded their upcoming shows at the Television Critics Association’s just-ended summer meeting.
About 30 networks, channels and streaming platforms held more than 100 Q&A sessions and countless one-on-one interviews to prove they’ve got what viewers want.
The upshot: Reboots and revivals are still a trend, despite the implosion of “Roseanne,” and streaming platforms and cable have the heft to bring big stars including Julia Roberts and Amy Adams to the small screen.
TV is also becoming more diverse. Jake Choi said he’s celebrating the chance to play a non-stereotypical character in ABC new comedy “Single Parents.”