'Halloween' sequel and Moore's 'Fahrenheit 11/9' added to Toronto film festival

TORONTO – A much-anticipated “Halloween” reboot and Michael Moore’s new documentary on Donald Trump’s America have been added to this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

“Halloween,” the sequel to the original 1978 slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis, is in the lineup for the festival’s genre-filled Midnight Madness program.

The reboot picks up 40 years after the events of the John Carpenter classic and ignores the events of the other sequels.

Meanwhile, Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” will also make its world premiere at the festival to open the documentary program.

A total of 27 feature-length titles were announced for the docs section on Thursday and 10 for Midnight Madness.

Midnight Madness will also have the world premiere of Shane Black’s “The Predator” sequel.

The fourth instalment in the alien-invader “Predator” film series stars Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, and Vancouver-born Jacob Tremblay.

Several docs in the lineup speak to issues pertaining to the #MeToo movement, including Tom Donahue’s star-packed “This Changes Everything,” which was executive produced by Geena Davis and looks at gender dynamics in Hollywood.

Alexis Bloom’s “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes” is about the Fox News founder who was ousted for allegations of sexual harassment.

And Tilda Swinton narrates Mark Cousins’ “Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema,” about international cinema through the lens of women directors.

Docs profiling major personalities include Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks’s “Quincy,” about music great Quincy Jones, Tom Volf’s “Maria by Callas,” and Margarethe von Trotta’s “Searching for Ingmar Bergman.”

Meanwhile, one of Bergman’s most influential works, “Persona,” will screen in the TIFF Cinematheque lineup.

Other films in Midnight Madness include “Nekrotronic” by Kiah Roache-Turner, starring Monica Bellucci as “the queen of a demonic underworld.”

The film festival runs Sept. 6 to 16.