Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Toronto's east end

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by two vehicles near Kingston and Meadowvale roads overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. on Thursday after a man was found on the road.

“Initial reports were that a male was found on the actual road, and has been possibly hit by multiple vehicles,” Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said.

“Police are trying to put together how this all occurred.”

The man was found without vital signs. Despite efforts by paramedics to revive the victim, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicles remained on the scene.

The Highway 401 ramp at Port Union and Highway 2A is closed westbound from Lawson for the investigation.