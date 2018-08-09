Deadline day for refugees to vacate Toronto college dorms

The deadline has arrived and now the city must relocate all remaining refugees and asylum claimants being temporarily housed in college dormitories by the end of the day.

At its peak, there were about 675 people housed in Centennial and Humber college dorms.

Last week, Mayor John Tory and Federal Border Security Minister Bill Blair announced the number had dropped to 282, after the federal government sent $11 million to help re-locate some people to hotels and motels.

“These initial funds have been allocated to help alleviate the immediate pressures being experienced by the City of Toronto,” Blair said. “We continue to work toward longer-term solutions.”

The $11 million earmarked for Toronto was announced in June as part of a $50-million commitment to Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba to help cover some of the costs they have borne as a result of the ongoing spike in asylum seekers crossing the Canada-U.S. border irregularly.

In July, the Ontario provincial government requested $200 million from the federal government to pay the costs of asylum seekers living in Ontario, including other areas in the province such as Ottawa. Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s minister responsible for immigration, sent a letter demanding the funding after she clashed with the Liberal government over its handling of the asylum-seeker issue.

The city continues to see 15 to 20 new refugee/asylum claimants entering the system each day.

