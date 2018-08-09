Canada Post abruptly stops mail delivery to Scarborough apartment building

Canada Post has abruptly stopped delivering mail to hundreds of residents living at a Scarborough apartment building.

An ominous sign above the mailboxes at 225 Markham Road says “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are UNABLE to deliver mail to 225 Markham Road until further notice.”

The letter also contains an address where residents will have to drive to pick up their mail.

“I was in an accident, I had some brain damage. So I can’t drive very far. Certainly, not out of my immediate neighbourhood,” said Robin Bellamy, who lives in the building.

After surviving a car crash, Bellamy relies on the daily deliveries for her medical marijuana.

She’s shocked Canada Post provided no explanation.

“I was more than a little angry, I depend on the mail. I do all of my shopping online, I get my medication in the mail.”

Canada Post told CityNews that an employee was threatened at the building, and they were required to take immediate action to make sure their employee was safe.

They wrote in part, “We take these matters seriously and have suspended delivery while police look into it. Once we can be assured our employee is safe, we will resume delivery and communicate this to customers.”

But this was not a good enough explanation for Bellamy.

“It’s frustrating because I get packages that are stacking up that I can’t get to,” said Bellamy. “I’m pretty much stuck.”

Canada Post says they hope to have a resolution in the next 24 hours, but can’t guarantee mail delivery will resume on Friday.