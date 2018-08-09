Loading articles...

2 men injured in Brampton stabbing

Last Updated Aug 9, 2018 at 11:19 pm EDT

Peel police say two men have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Brampton.

Officers were called to the scene in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway just after 9:30 p.m.

One man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition while a second male was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No word on any suspects at this point.

Police continue to investigate the scene.

