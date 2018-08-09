2 injured in Oshawa stabbing, suspect arrested

Two men have serious injuries after they were stabbed during a fight in Oshawa early Thursday morning.

Durham regional police were called to the area of Adelaide Street and Park Road around 12:30 a.m.

Police say an altercation broke out between three men.

The two men were taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

A third man, who suffered a shoulder injury during the altercation, has been arrested. There is no word on charges.