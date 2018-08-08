Voters reject proposed tax to help support Castle Museum

SAGINAW, Mich. – Voters in a Michigan county have rejected a proposed tax to help support the Castle Museum of Saginaw County History .

The Saginaw News reports about 53 per cent of votes cast Tuesday were against the proposed 10-year museum tax. The millage would have raised up to about $1.3 million in the first year and would have been used for operations at the Castle Museum, other museums and historical activities.

The museum this year marked the 120th anniversary of the Castle building, originally dedicated as a U.S. Post Office and now home to the Castle Museum.

Other countywide millage proposals in Saginaw County were approved. They included measures to support animal control, 911 services and the Commission on Aging.

___

Information from: The Saginaw News, http://www.mlive.com/saginaw