Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Boston 10 Toronto 7 (10 innings)

Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 3

Texas 11 Seattle 4

Minnesota 3 Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (13 innings)

L.A. Angels 11 Detroit 5

National League

Washington 8 Atlanta 3 (Game 1)

Atlanta 3 Washington 1 (Game 2)

Cincinnati 6 N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 3 Miami 2

San Diego 11 Milwaukee 5

Pittsburgh 10 Colorado 2

Philadelphia 5 Arizona 2

Interleague

Houston 2 San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 5 Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 4 Oakland 2

