Sun Life Financial earnings up about 6 per cent in second quarter

Last Updated Aug 9, 2018 at 12:40 am EDT

Sun Life Financial Inc. President and CEO Dean Connor attends the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, May 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – Sun Life Financial Inc. says its net income rose about six per cent in its most recent financial quarter.

The Toronto-based financial services firm says its reported net income was $729 million in the second quarter, up from $689 million in the same quarter the previous year.

The company says the increase came primarily from business growth and favourable morbidity experience.

Earnings per share were $1.20, up from $1.12 a year prior.

The results outperformed analysts expectations, who estimated net income of $705.75 million and earnings per share of $1.15, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The company says its quarterly dividend will remain 47.5 cents per common share, the same as was paid in the previous quarter.

