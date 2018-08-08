Sun Life Financial earnings up about 6 per cent in second quarter

TORONTO – Sun Life Financial Inc. says its net income rose about six per cent in its most recent financial quarter.

The Toronto-based financial services firm says its reported net income was $729 million in the second quarter, up from $689 million in the same quarter the previous year.

The company says the increase came primarily from business growth and favourable morbidity experience.

Earnings per share were $1.20, up from $1.12 a year prior.

The results outperformed analysts expectations, who estimated net income of $705.75 million and earnings per share of $1.15, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The company says its quarterly dividend will remain 47.5 cents per common share, the same as was paid in the previous quarter.

Companies in the story: (TSX:SLF)

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. The previous version included an incorrect percentage figure