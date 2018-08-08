Loading articles...

Submerged streetcar, flash flooding, stalled vehicles: your pictures from the storm

A vehicle is submerged in water at Dupont St. and Dovercourt Rd. during an intense rain storm on Aug. 8, 2018. TWITTER/@openopenhouse

The powerful storm system that drenched Toronto Tuesday night triggered flash flooding, power outages and paralyzed traffic across the city. Here are some of your pictures and videos from the wild weather event.

