Sinclair, Tribune in talks to overcome regulatory hurdles

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2004, file photo, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.'s headquarters stands in Hunt Valley, Md. Broadcasting company Sinclair says it's in talks with Tribune Media Co. on how to overcome regulatory hurdles to its $3.9 billion deal to buy 42 of Tribune's TV stations. Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, that the companies are working to find approaches that are best for the company, employees and shareholders. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)
NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Sinclair broadcasting company says it’s in talks with Tribune Media on how to overcome regulatory hurdles to its $3.9 billion deal to buy Tribune’s 42 TV stations.
Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley says the companies are working to find approaches that are best for the company, employees and shareholders. He made the comments Wednesday as Sinclair reported quarterly financial results.
In July, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai raised concerns about the deal and ordered a hearing.
The deadline for either party to walk away from the deal is Wednesday. Neither side appeared to be leaving the deal. If they remain in talks, they will face a lengthy hearing process with the FCC. In the past, just the prospect of that has dissuaded companies from continuing with merger plans.